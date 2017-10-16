Bills' Marcell Dareus: Missing Monday's practice
Dareus has been excused from practice for personal reasons, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
We'll see if Dareus is able to return to practice later in the week following the team's bye, as he's reportedly back home in Alabama. While players often miss practices for personal reasons, Dareus' situation always merits an extra eye because of his constant struggle with injuries and off-the-field issues, though we'll note that no one is saying anything yet that this is more than just an excused day away from the team.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.