Bills' Marcell Dareus: Missing Monday's practice

Dareus has been excused from practice for personal reasons, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

We'll see if Dareus is able to return to practice later in the week following the team's bye, as he's reportedly back home in Alabama. While players often miss practices for personal reasons, Dareus' situation always merits an extra eye because of his constant struggle with injuries and off-the-field issues, though we'll note that no one is saying anything yet that this is more than just an excused day away from the team.