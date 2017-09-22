Bills' Marcell Dareus: No go for Week 3
Dareus (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The Bills will continue to use a heavy rotation in their defensive line, but there's a big drop-off between Dareus -- who has All-Pro skills but a history of injury and off-field issues -- and a bottom guy that will now have to be used more.
