Bills' Marcell Dareus: Partial practice Wednesday

Dareus (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice.

Dareus played in Sunday's upset win over Atlanta after being questionable all week, but he only saw 22 defensive snaps and didn't log a tackle. He may face continued limitations this week in Cincinnati, even though it's expected he'll play. After Sunday's contest, the Bills will head into a bye week, which should really help Dareus in particular.

