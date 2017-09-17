Play

Bills' Marcell Dareus: Questionable to return

Dareus' return to Sunday's game against the Panthers is questionable due to an ankle injury, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

Dareus injured his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's game, but the specifics of the injury are unclear. Adolphus Washington likely will see some extra time if Dareus is unable to return.

