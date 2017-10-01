Bills' Marcell Dareus: Ready to return
Dareus (ankle) is active for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills' defense has been great all season, but it'll certainly help having their best interior lineman back as Buffalo tries to stop Atlanta's high-powered attack. Dareus is still looking for his first sack of the season after playing in the first two games and missing Week 3.
