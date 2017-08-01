Dareus (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Dareus was sidelined for the Bills' Saturday and Sunday sessions with a hamstring issue, but his speedy return to the field suggests the injury was never viewed as a serious concern. The former first-round pick has thus far steered clear of off-field trouble and made a positive impression with the Bills' new regime, who envision Dareus reemerging as an All-Pro-caliber lineman under first-year coach Sean McDermott in 2017 after back-to-back disappointing seasons.