Bills' Marcell Dareus: Returns to practice field
Dareus (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Dareus was sidelined for the Bills' Saturday and Sunday sessions with a hamstring issue, but his speedy return to the field suggests the injury was never viewed as a serious concern. The former first-round pick has thus far steered clear of off-field trouble and made a positive impression with the Bills' new regime, who envision Dareus reemerging as an All-Pro-caliber lineman under first-year coach Sean McDermott in 2017 after back-to-back disappointing seasons.
