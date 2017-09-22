Bills' Marcell Dareus: Set to miss third straight practice
Dareus (ankle) will miss practice for a third straight session Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott is not ready to rule out Dareus just yet for Sunday's game against the Broncos, though it's not looking good at this point. Dareus has disappointed through two games in the new defense, continuing a career-long trend (skill hasn't been the problem, but injuries and off-the-field issues have). However, the Buffalo defense as a whole has been excellent, and he's been a key part of a very effective rotation on the defensive line being deployed by coordinator Leslie Frazier.
