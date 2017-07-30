Bills' Marcell Dareus: Still sidelined
Dareus missed both of this weekend's training camp practices after suffering a hamstring injury Friday, John Murphy of BuffaloBills.com reports.
There's no word yet that this is anything serious, while the Bills will really be relying on their best interior lineman this season as new coach Sean McDermott tries to better what was a disappointing defense under Rex Ryan. Hence, Dareus' health is key.
