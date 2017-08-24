Play

Bills' Marcell Dareus: Suffers hip injury

Dareus suffered a hip injury Thursday and is considered day-to-day, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The injury doesn't seem too concerning, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see Dareus held out of Saturday's preseason game at Baltimore out of caution. The veteran defensive tackle played only eight games last season due to suspension and injury, but is expected to be a pivotal piece of Buffalo's defense in 2017.

