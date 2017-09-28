Bills' Marcell Dareus: Trending upward
Coach Sean McDermott said Dareus (ankle) practiced fully Thursday and "looked good," Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Dareus missed last week's game against the Broncos, but it's starting to look like the team will have its big man back to try and clog up the middle Sunday as the Bills attempt to upset the NFC champion Falcons.
