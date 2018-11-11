Bills' Marcus Murphy: Busy in backup role
Murphy rushed 14 times for 69 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 41-10 win over the Jets.
Murphy benefited from a perfect storm of opportunity, as Chris Ivory's shoulder injury cleared out the backup running back role, and game script called for plenty of rushing attempts with Buffalo sitting on a big lead. LeSean McCoy rushed 26 times, so Murphy was the clear-cut No. 2 despite his volume. He may not get another workload as large as this one the rest of the way after the Week 11 bye.
