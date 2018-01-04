Murphy is poised for a larger workload Sunday at Jacksonville with LeSean McCoy's (ankle) status up in the air, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Murphy has spent less than two months in the Bills organization, but his promotion to the 53-man roster before Week 17 could soon pay significant dividends. Granted, McCoy is considered a "game-time decision" due to his ankle injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but the multiple Pro Bowler missed Wednesday's practice. After McCoy was knocked out Week 17, Murphy proceeded to split work with Mike Tolbert, both of whom received seven carries and two targets by the end of the game.