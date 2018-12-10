Murphy rushed four times for 10 yards while catching his lone target for eight more in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Jets.

Murphy didn't do much with his opportunities after both LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) exited due to their respective injuries. In fact, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was more productive as a rusher than Murphy, turning four carries into 22 yards and a touchdown. Should McCoy and Ivory sit out in Week 15, Murphy would become Buffalo's primary rushing option against the Lions.