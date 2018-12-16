Murphy dislocated his elbow during Sunday's 14-13 win over the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prior to being forced out of Sunday's game, Murphy logged 11 carries for 35 yards. Once he was hurt, the Bills were forced to turn their backfield duties over to Keith Ford (14 carries for 46 yards and one catch for seven yards), with LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) both inactive. With Murphy's Week 16 status now unclear, look for the Bills to add running back depth in short order.

More News
Our Latest Stories