Bills' Marcus Murphy: Helps fill in for McCoy
Murphy logged four carries for 53 yards and added five catches (on six targets) for 17 yards in Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts.
Murphy's profile in the Buffalo offense expanded Sunday after LeSean McCoy exited the game with a concussion. Once that occurred, Chris Ivory served as the team's lead back, with Murphy working in a change-of-pace role. After the game, it was reported that Ivory is dealing with an unspecified injury, which he downplayed. Considering that, as well as McCoy being in the NFL's concussion protocol, Murphy is a player to track as next Monday's game against the Patriots approaches.
