Murphy will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Murphy appears mostly healthy after dealing with a rib injury recently, but apparently the Bills feel comfortable with LeSean McCoy, Chris Ivory and Taiwan Jones manning their backfield this week. Murphy has been dropkicked after having a brief window of value earlier this season when McCoy was out with an injury, but Ivory has retaken the No. 2 spot and Jones is a more rounded special teams player.