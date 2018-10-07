Bills' Marcus Murphy: Inactive vs. Titans
Murphy will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Murphy appears mostly healthy after dealing with a rib injury recently, but apparently the Bills feel comfortable with LeSean McCoy, Chris Ivory and Taiwan Jones manning their backfield this week. Murphy has been dropkicked after having a brief window of value earlier this season when McCoy was out with an injury, but Ivory has retaken the No. 2 spot and Jones is a more rounded special teams player.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.