Murphy rushed seven times for 41 yards and brought in both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old drew even with Mike Tolbert in carries overall, a notable development considering that the expanded opportunity came as a result of LeSean McCoy exiting the contest early with an ankle injury. Although X-rays came back negative on the multi-time Pro Bowler, it remains to be seen if he'll be available or limited for next Sunday's wild-card road tilt against the Jaguars. Murphy would likely see an elevated workload in either scenario, and based on his solid performance Sunday, the extra touches could potentially render him an appealing option in playoff formats and DFS contests.