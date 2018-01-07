Murphy's teammate LeSean McCoy (ankle) is active for Sunday's playoff game in Jacksonville.

McCoy is far from 100 percent, so there's still a chance he can't gut it through the entire game and a number of carries and short catches end up falling to Murphy, who totaled 48 yards from scrimmage in Week 17. However, given that Mike Tolbert is also in the mix and that McCoy plans to give it a full go, Murphy's role is more likely to be minimal.