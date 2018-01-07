Bills' Marcus Murphy: Likely reduced to depth role
Murphy's teammate LeSean McCoy (ankle) is active for Sunday's playoff game in Jacksonville.
McCoy is far from 100 percent, so there's still a chance he can't gut it through the entire game and a number of carries and short catches end up falling to Murphy, who totaled 48 yards from scrimmage in Week 17. However, given that Mike Tolbert is also in the mix and that McCoy plans to give it a full go, Murphy's role is more likely to be minimal.
More News
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Could see expanded role Sunday•
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Leads backfield following McCoy exit•
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Promoted to Buffalo's roster•
-
Marcus Murphy: Joins Buffalo's practice squad•
-
Marcus Murphy: Released from practice squad•
-
Marcus Murphy: Joins Jets practice squad•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...