Murphy had a seven-yard carry during Sunday's 21-17 loss to Miami.

What's the risk of reading too much into one game? Murphy has 16 carries over his last five games. Fourteen came in Week 10 against the Jets, a game in which Buffalo's stable ran all over Gang Green. Sunday brings a rematch against the division rivals. The third-year back has been very efficient this season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in limited duty, but it'd be a surprise if he's able to repeat his 69-yard game from Week 10. He remains behind LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory and the return of rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who did not play in the first meeting against the Jets, adds another talented rusher not named Marcus Murphy to the equation.

