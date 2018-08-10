Bills' Marcus Murphy: Making a run at No. 3 spot
Murphy carried seven times for 35 yards and caught four passes for 30 yards in Thursday's preseason opener, scoring one of the Bills' three touchdowns on a seven-yard run.
The Bills seem set at the top two running back spots between veterans LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory, but the coaching staff has been raving about Murphy -- who signed with the Bills last November -- for much of the summer and he has a legit chance to beat out Travaris Cadet and Taiwan Jones for the No. 3 spot. All three have abilities in the return game, which might end up being the deciding factor in who the Bills keep entering the regular season.
More News
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Likely reduced to depth role•
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Could see expanded role Sunday•
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Leads backfield following McCoy exit•
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Promoted to Buffalo's roster•
-
Marcus Murphy: Joins Buffalo's practice squad•
-
Marcus Murphy: Released from practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR busts to avoid
Heath Cummings looks at three receivers you may be dropping before they help your Fantasy...
-
Breaking down WR ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for receivers heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...