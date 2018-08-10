Murphy carried seven times for 35 yards and caught four passes for 30 yards in Thursday's preseason opener, scoring one of the Bills' three touchdowns on a seven-yard run.

The Bills seem set at the top two running back spots between veterans LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory, but the coaching staff has been raving about Murphy -- who signed with the Bills last November -- for much of the summer and he has a legit chance to beat out Travaris Cadet and Taiwan Jones for the No. 3 spot. All three have abilities in the return game, which might end up being the deciding factor in who the Bills keep entering the regular season.