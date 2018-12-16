Murphy could serve as the Bills' top option out of the backfield Sunday against the Lions with both LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) listed as questionable and both at risk of missing the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Citing a source, Schefter relays that McCoy isn't expected to play, while Ivory's fate won't be decided until he completes a pregame warmup. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- also citing sources -- characterizes McCoy as more of a game-time decision, while Ivory isn't expected to play. Official word on the statuses of both hurting backs should come with the release of the Bills' inactive list at 11:30 a.m. EST, but Murphy would be next in line for work if both players are out and/or limited. In that scenario, Murphy could see enough touches to make for a decent speculative lineup option in deeper leagues or as a punt play in DFS tournaments, though the Bills' inclination to incorporate quarterback Josh Allen and speedy wideout Isaiah McKenzie in the run game would naturally lower Murphy's ceiling. Fellow back Keith Ford, who was promoted from the practice squad earlier this week, could also have a role on offense if McCoy and Ivory are unavailable.