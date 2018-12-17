Coach Sean McDermott said Murphy may be able to play with a dislocated elbow, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Murphy didn't play through the injury in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Lions, taking 11 carries for 35 yards before handing the backfield over to Keith Ford. The Bills are still in the process of figuring out if Murphy will be able to play Week 16 in New England, though it won't make much difference if LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory ( shoulder) are available. McCoy and Ivory both missed Sunday's victory, allowing Murphy to operate as the lead back in the first half.