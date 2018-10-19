Murphy's teammate Taiwan Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Indianapolis due to a neck injury.

Murphy hasn't suited up in three games, once due to injury and two as a heathy scratch, but it looks like he might get a chance to play this week as a replacement for Jones in the return game and as a depth running back. However, with both LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory healthy, even if Murphy does play it's unlikely he'll see more than a few carries.