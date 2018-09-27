Murphy (ribs) was spotted in a non-contact jersey during the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills listed Murphy as a limited participant in practice Wednesday when he was also withheld from contact work, so he'll likely receive the same designation a day later. Fellow running back LeSean McCoy also didn't take contact Thursday while continuing to deal with cracked ribs, but McCoy has stated that he intends to play Sunday in Green Bay. If both McCoy and Murphy are ultimately cleared to suit up in Week 4, the latter probably wouldn't be in store for much work out of the backfield behind McCoy and Chris Ivory.