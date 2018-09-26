Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Murphy is dealing with a rib injury, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News. Murphy will be a limited participant in the Bills' first practice of Week 4, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Murphy's injury is severe as that of starting running back LeSean McCoy, who is recovering from cracked ribs. In any event, both players will likely be withheld from contact work at Wednesday's session, leaving Chris Ivory and special teamer Taiwan Jones as the only healthy tailbacks on the roster. Murphy would likely assuage some concern about his injury by advancing to full practice by the end of the week, but his fantasy outlook will be tied to the health of McCoy, who hasn't been ruled out from returning to action Sunday against the Packers. While McCoy sat out the Week 3 win over the Vikings, Murphy served as the clear No. 2 option out of the backfield, logging only 16 offensive snaps to Ivory's 54 and getting out-touched by a 23-9 margin.