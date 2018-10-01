Coach Sean McDermott expects Murphy (ribs) to be fine moving forward, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy was held out of Sunday's 22-0 loss to the Packers after logging limited practices throughout the week. He seems to be on track for a return Week 5 against the Titans, but his role on offense likely will be limited now that the Bills have LeSean McCoy (hand, ribs) available.

