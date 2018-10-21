Bills' Marcus Murphy: Playing Week 7
Murphy is active for this week's game against the Colts, the Bills' official site reports.
Murphy isn't in line to see a lot of carries, but after being a healthy scratch the past two games could handle some of the return duties with Ray-Ray McCloud inactive.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....