Bills' Marcus Murphy: Potential for larger role Week 3
Murphy could be in line for an expanded role Week 3 with LeSean McCoy (ribs) inactive, though Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports that Chris Ivory will draw the start.
Murphy has checked in at No. 2 overall among Buffalo running backs in terms of snap count through the first two weeks, logging exactly 23 snaps in each of the first two games. He's carried the ball just nine times, however, largely representing an afterthought in the team's offensive game plan under rookie quarterback Josh Allen. While veteran Chris Ivory will start this week in the absence of McCoy, Murphy has the edge in both snap count and rushing attempts, though it's worth noting that Ivory found the end zone Week 2 against the Chargers. Despite the increased opportunity, Murphy and Ivory are both low-end fantasy plays due to the likely timeshare and a tough matchup against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed 94.0 rushing yards/game (with an extra 10 minutes of overtime) through the season's first two weeks, but has yet to allow an opposing rusher to score a touchdown.
