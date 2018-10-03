Bills' Marcus Murphy: Practices fully Wednesday
Murphy, who missed last week's game with an injury to his ribs, was able to practice fully Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
It looks like Murphy will be back in the mix for Sunday's game against the Titans, but with LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory mostly healthy his role is likely limited to a depth option and special teams guy.
