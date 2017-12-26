The Bills promoted Murphy from the practice squad Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Murphy joined the Bills' practice squad in early November and could dress for the club in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins after third-string back Travaris Cadet (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. If Murphy suits up in Week 17, expect him to see most of his action on special teams.

