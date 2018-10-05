Bills' Marcus Murphy: Ready for Week 5
Murphy (ribs) practiced fully Friday for the third straight day and does not appear on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans, the Bills' official site reports.
Murphy sat out the Week 4 loss to the Packers, but he'll be available in a reserve role for Sunday's contest. With LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory both relatively healthy ahead of him, expect Murphy's touches to be relatively scarce. He could factor in as a returner, however.
