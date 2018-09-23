Murphy carried eight times for 33 yards and caught his only target for an additional yard during Sunday's 27-6 win over the Vikings.

With LeSean McCoy (ribs) out, Murphy moved into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and set a new season high in touches. He led the team with an average of 4.1 yards per carry, though Chris Ivory and quarterback Josh Allen accounted for 95 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Murphy has fared relatively well when given the chance this season, but he still faces an uphill battle for touches out of the backfield. His role will diminish once McCoy returns to action, which could come as soon as next Sunday against the Packers.