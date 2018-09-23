Bills' Marcus Murphy: Receives nine touches versus Vikings
Murphy carried eight times for 33 yards and caught his only target for an additional yard during Sunday's 27-6 win over the Vikings.
With LeSean McCoy (ribs) out, Murphy moved into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and set a new season high in touches. He led the team with an average of 4.1 yards per carry, though Chris Ivory and quarterback Josh Allen accounted for 95 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Murphy has fared relatively well when given the chance this season, but he still faces an uphill battle for touches out of the backfield. His role will diminish once McCoy returns to action, which could come as soon as next Sunday against the Packers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3