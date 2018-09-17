Murphy rushed three times for six yards and caught just one of five targets for seven yards during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Murphy had seemingly passed Chris Ivory for No. 2 duties and even though he got three carries to Ivory's two, it was Ivory who got the goal-line plunge for Buffalo's only rushing score, while the former Jaguar was also involved in the passing game just like Murphy. There will be some guesswork involved if starter LeSean McCoy misses some time to a rib injury suffered Sunday, though the early word is Shady will try to play through the issue.