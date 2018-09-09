Bills' Marcus Murphy: Runs for 31 yards
Murphy ran for 31 yards on six carries during Sunday's 47-3 loss to the Ravens.
It was a solid, but unspectacular, season debut for Murphy. How much stock do you put into a game that was over so early? One thing to look out for is this: both quarterbacks need a security blanket. That might mean that Shady McCoy gets more involved in the passing game and his backup gets more carries as he rests up. Monitor Buffalo's depth chart.
