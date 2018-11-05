Bills' Marcus Murphy: Sees field, weak production
Murphy rushed one time for six yards and caught three passes for minus-7 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bears.
As usual, no one could get anything going offensively for the hapless Bills, and trying to get things kickstarted -- following a series of lousy games -- against the formidable Bears defense (even without Khalil Mack) proved too tough a task. Murphy did see a season-high 24 snaps in the loss, playing time that could continue if Chris Ivory (shoulder) has to miss any action. Such a scenario would put Murphy into the No. 2 spot behind LeSean McCoy, who was held to 10 rushing yards on 10 carries Sunday.
