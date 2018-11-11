Murphy is one of only two active running backs for the Bills Sunday against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills are a bit short-handed at the position with Chris Ivory listed as inactive due to a shoulder issue, leaving Murphy as the only healthy back behind starter LeSean McCoy. Murphy did see a season-high 24 offensive snaps last week against Chicago, but carried the ball just once for six yards in the blowout loss. There's a slight amount of pass-catching upside with Murphy having recorded eight receptions in the last three weeks, but it likely isn't enough to warrant serious consideration outside of deeper formats. Murphy would seemingly need an injury or other significant event to happen to LeSean McCoy, or a blowout on either side, in order to gain fantasy relevance.