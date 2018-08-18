Bills' Marcus Murphy: Shines in Cleveland
Murphy gained 39 yards on four carries and 39 yards on one punt return in Friday's preseason game against the Browns.
He did drop his only target but otherwise had a fantastic night. ESPN.com's Mike Rodak believes Murphy could push Chris Ivory for the No. 2 running back job, and WKBW's Joe Buscaglia thinks the 26-year-old has already earned his spot on the 53-man roster. Murphy will try to strengthen his case next Sunday against the Bengals.
