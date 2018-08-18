Murphy gained 39 yards on four carries and 39 yards on one punt return in Friday's preseason game against the Browns.

He did drop his only target but otherwise had a fantastic night. ESPN.com's Mike Rodak believes Murphy could push Chris Ivory for the No. 2 running back job, and WKBW's Joe Buscaglia thinks the 26-year-old has already earned his spot on the 53-man roster. Murphy will try to strengthen his case next Sunday against the Bengals.