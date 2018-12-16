Bills' Marcus Murphy: Steps into larger role
Murphy is listed as the projected starter in the Buffalo backfield Sunday against Detroit, as both LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) are inactive for the contest.
Murphy saw a season-best 40 offensive snaps Week 14 against the Jets, but ended up with just five touches for 18 total yards from scrimmage. He'll get another chance against Detroit -- a run defense that has been boosted by the midseason acquisition of "Snacks" Harrison, but is one of 12 teams allowing 20 or more average fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in standard formats on the year. Backing up Murphy in the Buffalo backfield will be Keith Ford, with Isaiah McKenzie representing a wild card option to receive carries.
