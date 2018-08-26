Murphy rushed 11 times for 58 yards and caught both of his targets for seven more in Sunday's 26-13 preseason loss to the Bengals.

Murphy hasn't previously made much of a name for himself since being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft by the Saints, but he's pretty much a lock to make Buffalo's roster and looked excellent once again in this one. If LeSean McCoy's (hip/groin) recovery spills into the regular season, Murphy's primary competition for touches would be injury-prone veteran Chris Ivory.