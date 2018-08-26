Bills' Marcus Murphy: Strong preseason continues
Murphy rushed 11 times for 58 yards and caught both of his targets for seven more in Sunday's 26-13 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Murphy hasn't previously made much of a name for himself since being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft by the Saints, but he's pretty much a lock to make Buffalo's roster and looked excellent once again in this one. If LeSean McCoy's (hip/groin) recovery spills into the regular season, Murphy's primary competition for touches would be injury-prone veteran Chris Ivory.
More News
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Shines in Cleveland•
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Making a run at No. 3 spot•
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Likely reduced to depth role•
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Could see expanded role Sunday•
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Leads backfield following McCoy exit•
-
Bills' Marcus Murphy: Promoted to Buffalo's roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...