Bills' Marcus Murphy: Working as No. 2 running back
Murphy seems to have surpassed Chris Ivory as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Throughout training camp and the preseason, Buffalo running backs ran through drills in the same order they were listed on the depth chart. While Ivory was that No. 2 guy into drills behind LeSean McCoy for the vast majority of the offseason, Murphy assumed that responsibility in practice both Monday and Wednesday. If a changing of the guard has truly taken place -- which wouldn't be a surprise given Murphy's impressive preseason -- Ivory would no longer be the preferred handcuff to McCoy, who's at risk of a potential suspension while his off-the-field legal concerns unfold.
