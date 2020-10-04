Addison (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Raiders.
The veteran defensive end finished the week with a missed Friday practice, so he appeared to be a true 50/50 proposition coming into the weekend. However, Addison will apparently be available in his usual role as a rotational defensive end behind Jerry Hughes as the Bills look to slow down a short-handed Raiders offense.
