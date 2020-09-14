Addison made three tackles -- two for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jets.

The Jets threw early and often in Week 1, and with Matt Milano (hamstring) leaving the game early, Addison was deployed on 35 of 56 defensive snaps (62 percent). He was a nuisance for the Jets' offensive line, and if Milano's forced to miss any time, Addison could line up as a linebacker more often in Week 2 against the Dolphins.