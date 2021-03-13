Addison﻿ has agreed to take a pay cut of $2 million to help the team's cap room, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Bills' offseason strategy has been to keep as much of their AFC Championship team intact as possible, not an easy task for general manager Brandon Beane given the reduced cap for all teams. Somehow the team has managed to keep Addison, Vernon Butler, Matt Milano and Daryl Williams all in the fold already. The veteran Addison will be back to try and secure a starting DE role across from fellow veteran Jerry Hughes. Addison posted 30 tackles and 5.0 sacks in his first season as a Bill over 15 regular-season gams after coming over from Carolina.