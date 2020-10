Addison (knee) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.

This must be something that cropped up during the week for the veteran, as he played a full game in Week 3 and practiced Wednesday and Thursday. Expect Addison -- who has 2.0 sacks already in his first season as a Bill -- to be a game-time decision for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET start.