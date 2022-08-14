Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Sunday that Stevenson underwent foot surgery last week and didn't provide a timetable for his return, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Stevenson left practice early Tuesday with the injury and has since undergone a procedure that may sideline him to start the regular season. The 2021 sixth-round draft pick appeared in five games last year and handled punt return duties, but due to the injury, he may have a tough time making the initial 53-man roster this season.