The Bills selected Stevenson in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 203rd overall.

Stevenson (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) was a productive receiver and returner at Houston, where he established himself as one of the nation's more well-known speed wideouts early in his career. Stevenson disappointed in his pre-draft athletic testing, though, running a 4.48-second 40 when he was expected to run something more like a 4.35. He could be a good value if he was simply off a bit at the pro day.