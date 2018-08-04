Bills' Marshall Newhouse: Leaves field on ambulance
Newhouse was cramping during Friday's practice and left on an ambulance, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Newhouse's injury shouldn't keep him off the field very long. The 29-year-old is expected to back up Dion Dawkins at left tackle this season.
