Bills' Matt Barkley: Another added to QB room
Barkley will have a new teammate in the quarterback group after the Bills added Georgia's Jake Fromm in the fifth round of the draft this weekend.
Fromm comes with a higher pedigree than the usual fifth-rounder following a tremendous career at Georgia, and while he's seen as a smart guy and excellent reader of defenses, it may also be difficult for the youngster to even approach Barkley's familiarity with the Buffalo offense in what could be a shortened offseason due to COVID-19. More likely, Fromm will have to prove he's a better candidate than Davis Webb and hope the Bills keep three quarterbacks on the active roster instead of two. Still, Fromm is a promising enough guy that he adds a question mark to Barkley's long-term status with the team.
