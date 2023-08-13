Barkley completed 14 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in Saturday's preseason win over the Colts, good for a 154.0 rating.

Granted, it was against the backup players on what might be a weak team to begin with, but Barkley looked like starter Josh Allen in regular-season form. The Bills brought in Kyle Allen to serve as Josh Allen's backup this season, but we're not sure there isn't a competition here for the No. 2 role, especially since Barkley has been with the Bills on and off since 2018. Barkley outperformed Kyle Allen by a good margin Saturday, as the latter was 8-of-15 with no touchdowns, one interception (a pick-six) and a 52.6 rating. It will be interesting to see how this plays out over the last two preseason games, games where Josh Allen will see no more than a few series.