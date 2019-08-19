Bills' Matt Barkley: Big preseason continues
Barkley completed eight of 10 passes with a touchdown pass and no interceptions in Friday's preseason win over the Panthers, good for a 145.8 passer rating.
Despite two excellent preseason games, there's no chance the veteran Barkley will be overtaking Josh Allen for the starting QB job, unless the latter gets hurt or struggles horribly for much of the season on a team whose defense keeps it in playoff contention. However, Barkley is locked into the No. 2 job -- between his last few outings dating back to the 2018 season, he's proving the Bills should still be in capable hands if he gets forced into action at any point.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...