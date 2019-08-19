Barkley completed eight of 10 passes with a touchdown pass and no interceptions in Friday's preseason win over the Panthers, good for a 145.8 passer rating.

Despite two excellent preseason games, there's no chance the veteran Barkley will be overtaking Josh Allen for the starting QB job, unless the latter gets hurt or struggles horribly for much of the season on a team whose defense keeps it in playoff contention. However, Barkley is locked into the No. 2 job -- between his last few outings dating back to the 2018 season, he's proving the Bills should still be in capable hands if he gets forced into action at any point.